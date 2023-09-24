David Njoku has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans give up 281.5 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Njoku has 72 receiving yards on six grabs (on seven targets) this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Njoku and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Njoku vs. the Titans

Njoku vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 281.5 passing yards the Titans concede per contest makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Titans' defense ranks 14th in the league by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (three total passing TDs).

Watch Browns vs Titans on Fubo!

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Njoku with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Njoku Receiving Insights

Njoku has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Njoku has 10.1% of his team's target share (seven targets on 69 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.3 yards per target (32nd in league play), averaging 72 yards on seven passes thrown his way.

Njoku does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.