When the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans square off in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Njoku hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has grabbed six balls (on seven targets) for 72 yards (36 per game) this campaign.

Having played two games this season, Njoku has not had a TD reception.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0

