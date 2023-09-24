With the Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Tennessee Titans (1-1) squaring off on September 24 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Browns vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Deshaun Watson vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Deshaun Watson 2022 Stats Ryan Tannehill 6 Games Played 12 58.2% Completion % 65.2% 1,102 (183.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,536 (211.3) 7 Touchdowns 13 5 Interceptions 6 175 (29.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 98 (8.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Titans Defensive Stats

Last season, the Titans' defense ranked 14th in the NFL with 21.1 points allowed per game and 23rd with 351.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Tennessee's defense sputtered last season, as it ranked first-to-last in the league with 4,671 passing yards allowed (274.8 per game).

Opposing offenses struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Titans' pass D, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 3.4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Tennessee ranked 15th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (55.1%) and third in third-down efficiency allowed (34.2%).

Browns Defensive Stats

Last season, the Browns ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.4 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Cleveland's defense got it done last season, as it ranked fifth in the league with 3,336 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked fifth with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Browns' defense struggled last season, as it ranked 25th in the league with 2,295 rushing yards allowed (135 per game).

On defense, Cleveland ranked 16th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 55.2%. It was 16th in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.5%.

