Elijah Moore will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has caught six passes on 16 targets for 79 yards. He averages 39.5 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Titans

Moore vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 281.5 passing yards the Titans yield per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Titans' defense ranks 14th in the league with three passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Moore has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 16 of his team's 69 passing attempts this season (23.2% target share).

He has been targeted 16 times, averaging 4.9 yards per target (123rd in NFL).

Having played two games this year, Moore has not had a TD reception.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

