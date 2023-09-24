Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Kenny Pickett will be going toe to toe on September 24, when the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) play at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Steelers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Kenny Pickett vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2022 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 13 Games Played 11 63% Completion % 67.2% 2,404 (184.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,437 (221.5) 7 Touchdowns 16 9 Interceptions 4 237 (18.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 33 (3) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Other Matchup Previews

Raiders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Raiders were bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 26th in the NFL with 418 points surrendered (24.6 per contest). They also ranked 28th in total yards allowed (6,216).

When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas' defense struggled last season, as it ranked fourth-to-last in the league with 4,129 passing yards allowed (242.9 per game).

Against the run, the Raiders' D ranked 19th in the NFL with 2,087 rushing yards allowed (122.8 per game) and 25th with 20 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Las Vegas ranked 26th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 29th at 64.8%.

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Steelers ranked 10th in the league with 20.4 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 14th in total yards allowed with 330.4 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Pittsburgh was midde-of-the-road last season, ranking 20th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,779 (222.3 per game).

Against the run, the Steelers' D was firing on all cylinders, with 1,838 rushing yards allowed last year (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Pittsburgh ranked 18th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.4%. It was 17th in red-zone percentage allowed at 55.3%.

