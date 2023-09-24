How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 24
CF America versus Deportivo Toluca FC is a game to watch on a Sunday Liga MX schedule that has plenty of competitive contests.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs CF America
CF America (5-2-1) makes the trip to play Deportivo Toluca FC (3-3-2) at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF America (+135)
- Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+185)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC (2-2-4) is on the road to play Cruz Azul (1-2-5) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cruz Azul (-140)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+360)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Necaxa
Necaxa (0-4-4) journeys to take on Club Santos Laguna (3-2-3) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-180)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+450)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
