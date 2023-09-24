Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (99-55) against the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.
The probable pitchers are Allan Winans for the Braves and Jackson Rutledge (0-1) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Nationals have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (41.3%) in those games.
- Washington has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (668 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Kyle Wright
|September 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Spencer Strider
