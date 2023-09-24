Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (99-55) against the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.

The probable pitchers are Allan Winans for the Braves and Jackson Rutledge (0-1) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (41.3%) in those games.

Washington has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (668 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

