Scan the injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Steelers prepare for their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 8:20 PM .

Their last time out, the Steelers won 26-22 over the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders head into this matchup following a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their last game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gunner Olszewski WR Concussion Out Minkah Fitzpatrick S Chest Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Peterson CB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Damontae Kazee S Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Markus Golden LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Darnell Washington TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcus Epps S Quad Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Tyree Wilson DE Illness Questionable Christopher Smith S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Steelers Season Insights (2022)

The Steelers ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

Pittsburgh totaled 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it ranked 10th on defense with 20.4 points allowed per game.

The Steelers averaged 200.6 passing yards per game offensively last year (24th in NFL), and they allowed 222.3 passing yards per game (19th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Pittsburgh put up 121.9 rushing yards per game on offense (16th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 108.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Steelers ranked ninth in the NFL with a +4 turnover margin last season after forcing 23 turnovers (14th in the NFL) and committing 19 (fifth in the NFL).

Steelers vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125)

Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125) Total: 43 points

