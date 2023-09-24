The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Steelers Insights (2022)

The Steelers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Raiders surrendered (24.6) last season.

The Steelers racked up 43 fewer yards per game (322.6) than the Raiders allowed per contest (365.6) last year.

Pittsburgh rushed for 121.9 yards per game last year, just 0.9 fewer yards than the 122.8 Las Vegas allowed per outing.

The Steelers turned the ball over 19 times last year, six more turnovers than the Raiders forced (13).

Steelers Away Performance (2022)

The Steelers' average points scored on the road a season ago (16.6) was lower than their overall average (18.1). But their average points conceded in away games (22.2) was higher than overall (20.4).

The Steelers' average yards gained (325.8) and allowed (353.1) away from home were both higher than their overall averages of 322.6 and 330.4, respectively.

In road games, Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game and conceded 237.2. That was less than it gained overall (200.6), and more than it allowed (222.3).

On the road, the Steelers racked up 128 rushing yards per game and conceded 115.9. That was more than they gained (121.9) and allowed (108.1) overall.

The Steelers' offensive third-down percentage away from home last year (40.7%) was lower than their overall average (44.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (40.2%) was higher than overall (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland W 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

