How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Steelers Insights (2022)
- The Steelers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Raiders surrendered (24.6) last season.
- The Steelers racked up 43 fewer yards per game (322.6) than the Raiders allowed per contest (365.6) last year.
- Pittsburgh rushed for 121.9 yards per game last year, just 0.9 fewer yards than the 122.8 Las Vegas allowed per outing.
- The Steelers turned the ball over 19 times last year, six more turnovers than the Raiders forced (13).
Steelers Away Performance (2022)
- The Steelers' average points scored on the road a season ago (16.6) was lower than their overall average (18.1). But their average points conceded in away games (22.2) was higher than overall (20.4).
- The Steelers' average yards gained (325.8) and allowed (353.1) away from home were both higher than their overall averages of 322.6 and 330.4, respectively.
- In road games, Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game and conceded 237.2. That was less than it gained overall (200.6), and more than it allowed (222.3).
- On the road, the Steelers racked up 128 rushing yards per game and conceded 115.9. That was more than they gained (121.9) and allowed (108.1) overall.
- The Steelers' offensive third-down percentage away from home last year (40.7%) was lower than their overall average (44.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (40.2%) was higher than overall (39.4%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|San Francisco
|L 30-7
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|Cleveland
|W 26-22
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.