The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Before the Raiders take on the Steelers, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Steelers vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 2.5 43 -150 +125

Steelers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh played five games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 43 points.

The average over/under for Pittsburgh's outings last year was 40.5, 2.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Steelers beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

The Steelers were underdogs 11 times last season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh had a record of 2-5 when it was set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43 points 13 times.

The average point total in Las Vegas' outings last season was 46.4, 3.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Raiders beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Raiders were the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. They finished 4-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Las Vegas had a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

Raiders vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Raiders 23.2 12 24.6 26 46.4 13 Steelers 18.1 26 20.4 10 40.5 5

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22 23.3 ATS Record 10-6-1 4-3-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26 24.9 ATS Record 8-9-0 5-3-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 6-2-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 4-2 0-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

