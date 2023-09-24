Steelers vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Before the Raiders take on the Steelers, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Steelers vs. Raiders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Raiders
|2.5
|43
|-150
|+125
Steelers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh played five games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 43 points.
- The average over/under for Pittsburgh's outings last year was 40.5, 2.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Steelers beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- The Steelers were underdogs 11 times last season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh had a record of 2-5 when it was set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Raiders games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 43 points 13 times.
- The average point total in Las Vegas' outings last season was 46.4, 3.4 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Raiders beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Raiders were the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. They finished 4-6 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Las Vegas had a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).
Raiders vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Raiders
|23.2
|12
|24.6
|26
|46.4
|13
|Steelers
|18.1
|26
|20.4
|10
|40.5
|5
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|40.1
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|22
|23.3
|ATS Record
|10-6-1
|4-3-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-2
|4-4
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.6
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|26
|24.9
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|5-3-0
|3-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|6-2-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-6
|4-2
|0-4
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|0-2
|2-3
