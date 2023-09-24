The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) are listed as only 2.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 43.

The Raiders' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Steelers. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders.

Steelers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 43 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 43 -146 +124 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Steelers vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

The Steelers were 5-4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Pittsburgh games last season, seven of them went over the total.

Las Vegas covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Raiders went 4-4 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.

Las Vegas had nine of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

