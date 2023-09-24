Steelers vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) are listed as only 2.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 43.
The Raiders' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Steelers. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Steelers as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders.
Steelers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|43
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|43
|-146
|+124
Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Steelers vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- The Steelers were 5-4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 Pittsburgh games last season, seven of them went over the total.
- Las Vegas covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Raiders went 4-4 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- Las Vegas had nine of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
