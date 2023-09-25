As of now the Cleveland Browns are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2200.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
  • Browns games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
  • At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. On the road, they were 3-6.
  • When the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. As favorites, the Browns went 3-4.
  • The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

  • Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.
  • In the passing game, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
  • In 17 games a season ago, Kareem Hunt ran for 468 yards (27.5 per game) and three TDs.
  • Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
  • In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett delivered 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2500
2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500
3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +6600
4 October 1 Ravens - +1400
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +550
7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000
9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400
11 November 19 Steelers - +3500
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000
13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000
14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000
15 December 17 Bears - +40000
16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000
17 December 28 Jets - +15000
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2500

