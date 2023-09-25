Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (77-79) and San Francisco Giants (77-79) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on September 25.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (14-9, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (10-13, 3.48 ERA).

Padres vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Padres did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Padres have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 64 (55.7%) of those contests.

San Diego has a record of 59-43, a 57.8% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Padres have a 54.5% chance to win.

San Diego has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 731 (4.7 per game).

The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Giants have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Giants have won in 29, or 42.6%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 18 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (664 total), San Francisco is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Giants have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 19 Rockies W 2-0 Blake Snell vs Ryan Feltner September 20 Rockies W 3-2 Seth Lugo vs Chase Anderson September 22 Cardinals W 4-2 Matt Waldron vs Dakota Hudson September 23 Cardinals L 5-2 Nick Martínez vs Jake Woodford September 24 Cardinals W 12-2 Michael Wacha vs Drew Rom September 25 @ Giants - Blake Snell vs Logan Webb September 26 @ Giants - Seth Lugo vs Kyle Harrison September 27 @ Giants - Matt Waldron vs Sean Manaea September 29 @ White Sox - Nick Martínez vs Dylan Cease September 30 @ White Sox - Michael Wacha vs Mike Clevinger October 1 @ White Sox - Blake Snell vs José Ureña

Giants Schedule