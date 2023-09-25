The Pittsburgh Steelers have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the NFL as of September 25.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five on the road.

Pittsburgh posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2200 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +3500 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2200 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +2500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.