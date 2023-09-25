Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the NFL as of September 25.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five on the road.
- Pittsburgh posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+550
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
