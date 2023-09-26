C.J. Abrams vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- hitting .225 with five doubles, a triple, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on September 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .247 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (89 of 145), with multiple hits 37 times (25.5%).
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 40 games this year (27.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (43.4%), including 16 multi-run games (11.0%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|70
|.258
|AVG
|.235
|.326
|OBP
|.280
|.438
|SLG
|.401
|28
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|52/22
|K/BB
|61/10
|23
|SB
|20
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish (11-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.01 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks fifth, 1.071 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
