The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks while batting .252.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.4% of his games this season (88 of 141), with multiple hits 36 times (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 33 games this season (23.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.8%).

He has scored at least once 49 times this year (34.8%), including five games with multiple runs (3.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 68 .246 AVG .259 .309 OBP .336 .326 SLG .394 11 XBH 21 5 HR 6 21 RBI 23 43/19 K/BB 45/25 1 SB 0

