Ildemaro Vargas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Orioles
|Nationals vs Orioles Odds
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .211.
- Vargas has recorded a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.7%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.1%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20 games this year (25.3%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this season (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.253
|.298
|OBP
|.310
|.362
|SLG
|.363
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|17
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/12
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish (11-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.01 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.01), seventh in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.