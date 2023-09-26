Joey Meneses vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .408. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 98th in slugging.
- Meneses has had a hit in 102 of 148 games this season (68.9%), including multiple hits 45 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (52 of 148), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|69
|.280
|AVG
|.278
|.325
|OBP
|.328
|.423
|SLG
|.391
|27
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|43
|60/18
|K/BB
|64/20
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish (11-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.01), seventh in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
