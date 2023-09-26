The Baltimore Orioles will send a hot-hitting Adley Rutschman to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Orioles (-250). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -250 +200 8 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 58 wins in the 140 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 155 games with a total.

The Nationals are 10-10-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-47 35-41 33-33 36-54 46-56 23-31

