Kyle Bradish will take the hill for the Baltimore Orioles (97-59) on Tuesday, September 26 versus the Washington Nationals (69-88), who will answer with Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.01 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (8-12, 4.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 52 out of the 77 games, or 67.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 4-1 (80%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have won in 58, or 41.4%, of the 140 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

