The Pittsburgh Steelers have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 26.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.

When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, catching 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith totaled 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2200 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +3500 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2200 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

