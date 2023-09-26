Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 26.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last season the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.
- When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, catching 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith totaled 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+550
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
