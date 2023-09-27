After going 0-for-4 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks while batting .245.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 146 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.3% of those games.

He has homered in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has driven in a run in 40 games this year (27.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (63 of 146), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 71 .258 AVG .232 .326 OBP .276 .438 SLG .395 28 XBH 23 9 HR 9 34 RBI 29 52/22 K/BB 61/10 23 SB 20

Orioles Pitching Rankings