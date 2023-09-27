On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

In 60.0% of his 80 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (5.0%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (20 of 80), with more than one RBI eight times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this season (33.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 46 .248 AVG .248 .298 OBP .304 .362 SLG .356 5 XBH 13 3 HR 1 14 RBI 17 9/7 K/BB 10/12 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings