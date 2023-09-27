The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 163 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .268 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 153 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has an RBI in 56 of 153 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season (80 of 153), with two or more runs 15 times (9.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 76 .312 AVG .226 .354 OBP .282 .534 SLG .406 35 XBH 30 15 HR 12 51 RBI 34 70/16 K/BB 101/20 14 SB 6

