Luis Garcia vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 186 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.
- Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 67 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (34 of 117), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (37.6%), including 12 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.259
|AVG
|.274
|.286
|OBP
|.317
|.377
|SLG
|.389
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|30
|23/10
|K/BB
|37/15
|4
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.