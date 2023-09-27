C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Grayson Rodriguez, who starts for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 146 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 676 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-14) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Corbin has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Wright 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Joan Adon Bryce Elder

