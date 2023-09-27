Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Orioles on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Lane Thomas and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Washington Nationals matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 36 walks and 85 RBI (163 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.
- He's slashing .268/.317/.469 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 133 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 43 bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.301/.416 so far this year.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, C.J. Abrams or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 158 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 89 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .275/.371/.431 slash line so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
Gunnar Henderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Henderson Stats
- Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits with 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .260/.329/.498 so far this season.
Henderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.