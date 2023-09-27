Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 27 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven Steelers games hit the over.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last season the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.
- As favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, catching 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped set the tone with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+550
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
