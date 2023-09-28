Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 24, when he went 0-for-4 against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .227 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this year (25 of 69), with more than one RBI 11 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (26 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 40 .208 AVG .240 .283 OBP .291 .436 SLG .390 11 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 18 19/11 K/BB 41/9 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings