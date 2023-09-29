On Friday, Austin Riley (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .283 with 31 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 70.5% of his 156 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 55 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 156 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 35 of them (22.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Riley has tallied at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 84 of 156 games this season, and more than once 27 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .297 AVG .271 .367 OBP .331 .543 SLG .503 36 XBH 35 17 HR 20 43 RBI 55 84/30 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings