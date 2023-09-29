The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (batting .212 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (48 of 81), with more than one hit 14 times (17.3%).

In 4.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 81 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 47 .248 AVG .243 .298 OBP .299 .362 SLG .349 5 XBH 13 3 HR 1 14 RBI 17 9/7 K/BB 11/12 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings