West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Kanawha County, West Virginia this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
George Washington High School at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.