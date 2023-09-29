Luis Garcia vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Luis Garcia (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia?
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .265 with 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- In 67 of 118 games this year (56.8%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 34 games this year (28.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.259
|AVG
|.271
|.286
|OBP
|.314
|.377
|SLG
|.386
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|30
|23/10
|K/BB
|37/15
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 182 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Winans (1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 4.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.