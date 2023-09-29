Bookmakers have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 163 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a .266/.315/.466 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has collected 134 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.301/.415 on the season.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 3 3 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 105 RBI (214 total hits). He has stolen 70 bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.414/.595 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 169 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 103 walks. He has driven in 136 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .281/.387/.605 so far this year.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

