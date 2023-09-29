The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .267 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 136 games this season (59.6%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 43 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 52 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .260 AVG .273 .323 OBP .325 .407 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 53/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings