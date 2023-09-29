As of September 29 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Steelers lower (13th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have had the 12th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3500.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Steelers have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Steelers' three games this season has hit the over.

The Steelers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Steelers have the 27th-ranked offense this year (275.7 yards per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 387 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers are averaging 18.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 18th, surrendering 23.3 points per game.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has four touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 59.6% for 689 yards (229.7 per game).

In three games, George Pickens has 13 catches for 238 yards (79.3 per game) and one touchdown.

In three games, Calvin Austin III has nine receptions for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one score.

In three games, Pat Freiermuth has five catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and two scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has recorded 11 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six sacks in his three games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET.