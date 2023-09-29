In Tyler County, West Virginia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Tyler County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Van Junior/Senior High School at Paden City High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Paden City, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Paden City High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Parkersburg, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

