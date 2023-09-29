West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)

Oregon State (-4) Oregon State Moneyline: -185

-185 Utah Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 44.5

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)

Orioles (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)

Red Sox (+110) Total: 8

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)

ARID (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-135)

Diamondbacks (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+110)

Astros (+110) Total: 8.5

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)

Phillies (-120) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)

Mets (+100) Total: 8

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)

Blue Jays (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)

Rays (+125) Total: 7.5

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Cubs (-115)

Cubs (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Brewers (-105)

Brewers (-105) Total: 8

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)

Yankees (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)

Royals (+120) Total: 9

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Liberty Moneyline: -175

-175 Sun Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 159.5

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)

UTEP (-1) UTEP Moneyline: -110

-110 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 50.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)

Angels (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)

Athletics (+125) Total: 8

