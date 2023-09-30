Keibert Ruiz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .257.
- Ruiz is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 64.9% of his games this season (87 of 134), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (25.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 44 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 45 of 134 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.248
|AVG
|.266
|.284
|OBP
|.327
|.374
|SLG
|.436
|20
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|34
|32/9
|K/BB
|26/22
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strider (19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6) among pitchers who qualify.
