Sun Belt foes match up when the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall ranks 69th in total offense (395 yards per game) and 30th in total defense (304.3 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Old Dominion ranks 107th in the FBS (332.5 total yards per game) and 74th on the other side of the ball (371.3 total yards allowed per contest).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Marshall vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Marshall Old Dominion 395 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.5 (108th) 304.3 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.3 (70th) 163.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107 (116th) 231.7 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (83rd) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall so far this season. He has 612 passing yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 60 yards (20 ypg) on 28 carries.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 396 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Cade Conley's leads his squad with 149 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 16 targets).

Charles Montgomery has hauled in seven receptions totaling 97 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Caleb McMillan's five catches are good enough for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 644 yards on 51.9% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keshawn Wicks, has carried the ball 42 times for 208 yards (52 per game).

Devin Roche has racked up 158 yards on 20 carries.

Kelby Williams paces his team with 260 receiving yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Javon Harvey has collected 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Reymello Murphy's seven receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marshall or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.