Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (103-57) and the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (five of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 143 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Washington this season with a +280 moneyline set for this game.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (687 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule