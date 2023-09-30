Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Joan Adon, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 151 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 687 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.470 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Adon (2-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Adon has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Trevor Williams Allan Winans 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Joan Adon Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Bryce Elder

