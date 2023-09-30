Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (1.009) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 123 games this year (of 157 played), and had multiple hits in 68 of those games.
- In 37 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.6%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Acuna has driven home a run in 67 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- In 64.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 35 games with multiple runs (22.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|77
|.340
|AVG
|.333
|.428
|OBP
|.401
|.601
|SLG
|.589
|39
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|42/46
|K/BB
|40/32
|35
|SB
|37
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.42 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
