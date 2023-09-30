Big 12 opponents meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU ranks 48th in scoring defense this season (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 38.3 points per game. With 348.5 total yards per game on offense, West Virginia ranks 94th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 35th, giving up 311 total yards per contest.

West Virginia vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

West Virginia vs. TCU Key Statistics

West Virginia TCU 348.5 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501 (17th) 311 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.5 (78th) 189.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (18th) 159 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (23rd) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 402 yards on 26-of-47 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 105 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 64 times for 287 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Anderson has rushed for 125 yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has totaled seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 196 (49 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has totaled 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Devin Carter's eight grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 111 yards (27.8 ypg).

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,117 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (46 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 81 times for 483 yards (120.8 per game), scoring two times.

John Paul Richardson's team-high 185 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 20 targets).

Warren Thompson has put together a 159-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Jared Wiley has hauled in 15 receptions for 129 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

