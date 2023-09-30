The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

West Virginia vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-12.5) 50.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-11.5) 50.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. TCU Betting Trends

West Virginia has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

TCU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

