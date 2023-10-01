Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, where they'll face Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the Browns receivers' matchup versus the Ravens' secondary, continue reading.

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 30.3 10.1 19 60 8.81

Amari Cooper vs. Geno Stone Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's 243 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has totaled 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Looking at the passing game, Cleveland is averaging 205.7 yards (617 total), which ranks the team No. 21 in the league.

The Browns' scoring average on offense ranks 11th in the league, at 24.3 points per game.

Cleveland ranks 19th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34 pass attempts per game (102 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Browns pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing five times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (35.7% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 18 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is 11th in the NFL with 600 passing yards allowed (200 per game) and third in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.7).

So far this year, the Ravens' defensive unit has been very effective this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 55 points allowed (18.3 per game).

Baltimore hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Ravens have given up a touchdown pass to two players this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Geno Stone Rec. Targets 25 7 Def. Targets Receptions 17 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.3 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 243 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 40 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

