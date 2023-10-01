Browns vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a battle of AFC North opponents.
As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Ravens, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Browns vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|1
|39
|-115
|-105
Browns vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland has an average total of 41.0 in their contests this year, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Browns have covered the spread two times over three games with a set spread.
- The Browns have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Baltimore Ravens
- The Ravens have combined with their opponent to score more than 39 points only twice this season.
- The average over/under for Baltimore's outings this season is 44.3, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.
- The Ravens have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-1-0).
- The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Baltimore has played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and won that game.
Browns vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Browns
|24.3
|12
|10.7
|1
|41.0
|1
|3
|Ravens
|23.7
|14
|18.3
|8
|44.3
|2
|3
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.0
|42.3
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.0
|21.5
|20.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.3
|43.8
|45.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|26.5
|24.0
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
