Carter Kieboom vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Carter Kieboom (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is batting .202 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Kieboom has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Kieboom has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.154
|AVG
|.244
|.233
|OBP
|.292
|.154
|SLG
|.556
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|10
|16/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
