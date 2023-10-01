The Washington Nationals, including Carter Kieboom (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is batting .202 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Kieboom has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Kieboom has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .154 AVG .244 .233 OBP .292 .154 SLG .556 0 XBH 6 0 HR 4 1 RBI 10 16/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings