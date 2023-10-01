The New York Jets (1-2) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). An over/under of 42 points has been set for this matchup.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Jets. Before the Jets take on the Chiefs, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Chiefs vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-9.5) 42 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-9.5) 42.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Insights

Kansas City is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Kansas City's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

New York has posted one win against the spread this year.

New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

