The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .252 with 46 walks and 56 runs scored.

In 62.8% of his 145 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 34 of 145 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (51 of 145), with two or more runs five times (3.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 72 .246 AVG .259 .309 OBP .337 .326 SLG .403 11 XBH 23 5 HR 7 21 RBI 25 43/19 K/BB 48/27 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings